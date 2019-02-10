Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Robert Holman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map

Robert E. Holman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Holman Obituary
Robert E. Holman

April 18, 1931 February 2, 2019

Robert E. Holman, 87 a longtime resident of Stockton, CA passed away on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his

children Michael (Sandra)

Holman, William (Shannon)

Holman and Debra (Jon) Kravitz; his step children

Bryon (Susan) Franklin, Trent Franklin, Ardy (Christine)

Franklin, Daretia (Tom) Frey, and Daretta (Rick) Avey; siblings Joseph Gerber and Lavon

Martin, nieces and nephews, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed.

Robert was a member of Church of Christ on Alpine Ave. in Stockton.

All services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel,

601 N. California St. Stockton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10am followed by a Memorial Service at 11am. Eulogy to be presented by: Ron Jordan.

Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.

Guests can sign the online guestbook at www.deyoungmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.