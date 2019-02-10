|
|
Robert E. Holman
April 18, 1931 February 2, 2019
Robert E. Holman, 87 a longtime resident of Stockton, CA passed away on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his
children Michael (Sandra)
Holman, William (Shannon)
Holman and Debra (Jon) Kravitz; his step children
Bryon (Susan) Franklin, Trent Franklin, Ardy (Christine)
Franklin, Daretia (Tom) Frey, and Daretta (Rick) Avey; siblings Joseph Gerber and Lavon
Martin, nieces and nephews, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed.
Robert was a member of Church of Christ on Alpine Ave. in Stockton.
All services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel,
601 N. California St. Stockton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10am followed by a Memorial Service at 11am. Eulogy to be presented by: Ron Jordan.
Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2019