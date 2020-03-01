|
Robert Earl Vosburg 1955 - 2020 Robert Earl Vosburg, 65, of Stockton, California passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Pamela. He is survived by his four brothers, Ralph James, Richard, Brian; his three sisters, Nancy, Peggy, Laura; his three children, Ryan, Simone, Dyllan; his three granddaughters, Melissa, Rebecca and Ava and two great grandchildren, Carson and Brooklynn The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Robert on March 8, 2020 from 1pm - 4pm at the American Legion- Karl Ross Post in Stockton, California. We kindly ask that you wear your favorite purple outfit to honor Robert.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020