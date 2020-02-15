|
|
Robert Eugene DeChance June 26, 1940 - Feb. 11, 2020 Robert Eugene DeChance was born June 26, 1940 in Butte, Montana and raised in Kalispell, Montana. Robert passed away on February 11, 2020. Robert "Bob" married his wife Kay in 1962. Bob attended Delta College, UC Davis and Sacramento State extension classes, obtaining a California Community College Teaching certificate. Bob taught classes part-time at Delta College and Franklin High School during his career with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Also during this time, Bob attended classes at the FBI Academy in Quantico and published articles in professional publications. Bob loved his job with, and the people at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Bob retired after 30 years as a Lieutenant. Bob enjoyed retirement, fishing, boating, trailering and riding trail bikes with his wife Kay, and spending time with his grandchildren Matt and Evan, and his beloved black lab. Bob loved animals and did everything he could to help stray dogs and cats. Bob is survived by his wife Kay, son Sean, son Scott (Nancy), his grandchildren Matt and Evan, his brother Ron (Mary), and his sister Barbara DeChance-Sexton. Graveside service at Cherokee Memorial Park on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of San Joaquin County.
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020