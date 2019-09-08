|
Robert Glenn Veaco 1922 - 2019 Robert G. Veaco Sept. 19, 1922 - Sept. 1, 2019 at age 96 died at home in Stockton surrounded by family. Born in Berkeley, Calif. to William Stanley Veaco and Adele Coe Veaco. Robert lost his brother, Gordon, an Air Force Major, to an air accident in 1957. Robert's early and beginning school years were pleasant living in Berkeley. He and his brother were members of the Berkeley Junior Traffic Police. The Great Depression brought hard times forcing the family to rent their house and live behind the store as his parents sought to build a new business. He and his brother graduated from Berkeley High School in 1939. Robert worked as a shipping clerk, then set pins in a new bowling alley and saved enough money to enroll at the University of California in 1941. In addition to his major in Agricultural Economics, Robert joined the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps becoming a Naval officer in February 1944. Within hours of receiving his commission, Robert married Lelia McCain, a marriage that lasted 68 years. After Sub Chaser Training and Sound School, Robert was ordered to the Pacific Theater where he saw duty as his ship's navigator at Iwo Jima, Okinawa and the Philippines. His small wooden hulled ship was destroyed by a major typhoon in Okinawa in October, 1945. He returned home to Lelia in Berkeley and completed his education. Robert had always planned to make his career in agriculture. He started as a farm foreman, then became the fieldman for a farmer's marketing cooperative, traveling extensively in the central valley of California soliciting new members and learning warehousing and shipping of farm products both domestically and abroad. In 1960 he began a two-year training program with a well-established bank to learn about agricultural production financing. He was a banker for almost 10 years, becoming a bank manager in an agricultural community. In 1969 Robert became an officer of a cotton ginning and cottonseed oil manufacturing company whose business was located in the cotton growing areas of California and Arizona. He supervised the company's production lending program for its cotton ginning customers. It was here that his experience served the company well until his retirement in 1988. Over his career, he was a member of the Toastmasters, Lions and Rotary Clubs and the allocations committee of the United Way. He was an 18-year member of Sons in Retirement (SIR). During Lelia's last several years, Robert devotedly cared for her in their home until she died. He found his way through his grief in singing, visiting by telephone and in person with family, and writing his autobiography. Robert was exceptionally proud of the accomplishments of his children. He is survived by his daughters, Kristina Veaco of San Francisco, Constance Veaco Dilts (Roger) of Portland, Oregon and son, Nicolas Veaco (Ana) of Stockton, nieces . Donna Veaco Wise (Bob), Suzanne Veaco Cosgray (Craig) and Janet Ann Hanson, nephews Bruce Veaco (Jina) and Arthur McCain (Karen). Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren, Nina Veaco, Shawn Segler, Alison Segler, Sage Dilts (Nathan), Nicolas Veaco (Jennifer), Robert Veaco, Maximiliano Veaco, Jacob Veaco, and great grandchildren Eden and Skye Hodges. The family will always be grateful for the exceptional care given to Robert through the end of his life by his beloved caregivers, Mele Lautaimi and Nelia Cornell. Robert will be laid to rest with Lelia in the Stockton Rural Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be made to the Thousand Smiles Foundation, a program for which Dr. Nicolas Veaco volunteers as a surgeon, or to the Emergency Food Bank and Family Services of Stockton/San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019