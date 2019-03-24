|
|
Robert "Samuel"
Henry Giorgi
July 17, 1945 - March 16, 2019
Robert "Samuel" Henry Giorgi, Age 73, of San Luis Obispo, CA, passed away on March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, CA. Robert was born on July 17, 1945 in Stockton to Tina (Fanucchi) and Henry Giorgi, who preceded him in death. He had been living in San Luis Obispo, CA for the past 25 years, returning to Stockton in Oct. 2017 after becoming ill. Robert graduated from St. Mary's High School,
Stockton. He had a long
landscaping career in San Luis Obispo, helping his clients with his creativity. He was a loyal friend to his San Luis family and was always available whenever needed.
He loved his family and was a great listener. His wisdom and insight gave all of us comfort and perspective. He also loved music and dancing, the beach, hiking, road trips and going to the movies.
Robert is survived by his loving sisters Joy (Giorgi) Gotelli and Donna (Giorgi) Dentoni, his brother-in-law Del Gotelli,
15 nieces and nephews,
21 great nieces and nephews and many cousins who loved and adored him for the gentle and kind person he was.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and family
members for the many phone calls and visits, and we especially want to thank Robert's caregivers, Amanda and Janet.
A memorial for Robert will be held on March 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Casa Bonita Funeral Home and Mausoleum, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Mary's Dining Hall of
Stockton would be appreciated.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019