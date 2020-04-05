|
Robert "Bob" Howard Cooper July 1, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2020 Robert "Bob" Howard Cooper, 80, of Stockton, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was born in Omaha, NE, on July 1, 1939, to Sherman and Pauline Cooper. He married Sharon Lee Tornell in Stockton on June 20, 1959. In 1962, Bob began his career as a firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Department, and retired from the Stockton Fire Department in 1993 as Assistant Director of Training. Bob and Sharon moved to Yuma, AZ, in 1993, and enjoyed a life of traveling across the United States in their motorhome. Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters Robin Jarrard (Marshall) and Diane Patten (Scott); 4 grandchildren, Breanna Case, Lindsay Canepa, Ryan Patten and Aimee Patten; and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Sherry Williams. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Cooper; and several aunts and uncles. Due to the coronavirus, a Remembrance will be schedule at a later time. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the by going to . Click on "Donate to a Walker" at the top, and search for Lindsay Canepa.
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020