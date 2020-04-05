Home

POWERED BY

Robert Howard "Bob" Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Howard "Bob" Cooper Obituary
Robert "Bob" Howard Cooper July 1, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2020 Robert "Bob" Howard Cooper, 80, of Stockton, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was born in Omaha, NE, on July 1, 1939, to Sherman and Pauline Cooper. He married Sharon Lee Tornell in Stockton on June 20, 1959. In 1962, Bob began his career as a firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Department, and retired from the Stockton Fire Department in 1993 as Assistant Director of Training. Bob and Sharon moved to Yuma, AZ, in 1993, and enjoyed a life of traveling across the United States in their motorhome. Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters Robin Jarrard (Marshall) and Diane Patten (Scott); 4 grandchildren, Breanna Case, Lindsay Canepa, Ryan Patten and Aimee Patten; and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Sherry Williams. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Cooper; and several aunts and uncles. Due to the coronavirus, a Remembrance will be schedule at a later time. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the by going to . Click on "Donate to a Walker" at the top, and search for Lindsay Canepa.
logo

Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -