Rev. Msgr. Robert James Pereira 1936 - 2020 Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Pereira, the only child of the late Jess and Wanda (Golec) Pereira was called home by his God on August 4, 2020, at the age of 84. Monsignor Pereira was born on July 7, 1936 in the same city his parents were born, Fall River, Massachusetts. In 1939 his parents bought a lot in a neighboring suburban town, Somerset, and had built on that lot a Cape Cod style Colonial home. In 1940 he moved to Somerset with his parents. He attended a private kindergarten and had all his elementary education in the public schools of Somerset. In 1950 he moved with his parents to Stockton where he attended St. Mary's High School. On September 10, 1953 he entered St. Joseph's College in Mountain View, the junior seminary for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. There he completed high school and the first two years of college. He graduated from there in 1956 and in September of that same year he entered St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, the major seminary for the Archdiocese of San Francisco where he completed his college studies and his four years of theological studies after the completion of college. In February, 1962 the diocese of Stockton was established from the Archdiocese of San Francisco and the Diocese of Sacramento. Monsignor Pereira was scheduled to be ordained a priest that year, and he was given a choice of remaining with the Archdiocese of San Francisco to which he was already attached or joining the Diocese of Stockton where he had residence. He chose to join the Diocese of Stockton and was ordained June 9, 1962 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation. He became the first priest ever to be ordained in Stockton, and of course, was the first priest ordained for the newly established Diocese of Stockton. Was very proud of this bit of history. The next day, june 10, and on his mother's birthday, he celebrated his first Solemn High Mass in the same Cathedral. He spent the next twenty years serving as an associate pastor, administrator, and pastor in all the major areas of the diocese. His first assignment, however, began July 2, 1962 at St. Luke's Parish in Stockton. He was honored by the pastor, Father Oison Moriarty, to celebrate in January, 1965 the last Mass in the old church, now known as Moriarty Hall, and the next day he was asked to celebrate the first two Masses in the new church, which is the present church. The second Mass was a Nuptial Mass. In June 1966 St. Luke's School had its first eighth grade graduation, and Monsignor Pereira, now at his second assignment at our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto, was invited back to St. Luke's to give the graduation address. These were memorable events in the life of Monsignor Pereira. In 1981, Bishop Mahony who eventually became the Cardinal Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, asked the then father Pereira to accept and assignment in the Bishop's Office in the area of administration. During the next twenty years, Father served as treasurer and supervisor of the manager of the Diocesan Retreat Center, Madonna of Peace Renewal Center. He served two terms on the Priests Council and as Diocesan Consulter. He also served two terms on the Priests' Retirement Board. He served seventeen years on the Diocesan Finance Council. He was Master of Ceremonies for seven years at Conformation ceremonies for Bishop Montrose, Bishop Mahony's successor. He also assisted with the legal aspects of immigration for foreign priests and religious. Also during these years, and even after his retirement, he assisted at many parishes throughout the Diocese on weekends. In 1955 he became a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and eventually became a Knight Commander, the highest rank available to priests. In the year 2000 Father Pereira was honored to concelebrate Mass with Pope John Paul II who has since been canonized a Saint. The Mass was held in the Pope's private Chapel on the anniversary of the death of father Pereira's Polish-American mother. This special Mass was one of the highlights of his life. On January 7, 2017 Father Pereira was named an honorary chaplain to His Holiness by Pope Francis. This honor carries with it the title of Monsignor, and he was invested as a Monsignor on June 18, 2017 by Bishop Stephen Blaire. A seminary publication during Monsignor Pereira's student days described him in part as a person noted for his dry sense of humor. This continued until his death. However he had a zero tolerance for any kind of unfairness or injustice, especially if it showed itself in cronyism or discrimination. This sentiment of his pervaded during his entire life. Through his trust Monsignor Pereira has arranged for many Masses to be celebrated for him by poor and needy missionary priests, aided by the society for the Propagation of the Faith. Therefore, at his request, no formal funeral services will be held. However, Visitation will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 No. California St. in Stockton on August 13, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm. After the period of Visitation is completed he will be interred in the Priests plot at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. NO FLOWERS PLEASE.