Robert John Gulden September 25, 1968 - August 23, 2020 Robert John Gulden was born to Jack and Sandy Gulden on September 25, 1968 in New York. He came to California as an infant. He spent his youngest years in San Rafael before attending middle and high school in Stockton, where he made his home and started a family. More than anything else, Rob loved his family. He adored his wife of 24 years and cherished time with his children. Rob was especially proud watching them express their talents academically, athletically, and musically. He was dedicated to his work as an educator in Manteca schools where he had many friends and helped others for more than 25 years. In addition to teaching middle school math, he coached basketball and volleyball, and was named a Teacher of the Year for MUSD in 2003. Rob was a passionate alumnus of Lincoln High, UC Santa Barbara, and UOP. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether camping, water skiing, or playing volleyball at the beach. His love for music and spending time on the beach fed his soul with Grateful Dead tunes weaving throughout his life. Rob is survived by his wife, Amy; their children, Max, Jack, and Paige; his father, Jack, and step-mother, Cathy; Amy's parents, Arthur and Barbara; his sister Gwynn Woodhouse; his brother Mike; Amy's sister, Lisa Najera-Kang; her brothers, Art, Matt, and Daniel; and their families. A private celebration of life will be held at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Remembrances may be made to Surfrider Foundation (www.surfrider.org
) or the Gulden Children's College Fund (Wells Fargo acct#1663299632).