Robert "Bob" Johnson June 12, 1951 - September 11, 2020 On Friday, September 11, 2020, Robert "Bob" Gary Johnson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69. Bob was born in England on June 12, 1951 and spent his childhood in California with his parents and three siblings. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck mechanic before becoming certified as a dedicated and skilled Respiratory Therapist. He spent most of his career at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. Bob was a loving father to his first three children, Kevin, Scott, and Shellene. On June 9, 1999, he married Patricia Jane Williams of Pine Grove. Together they raised their son, Jakob, and Bob's three stepchildren, Cristina, Alex, and Philip. Bob was an avid dreamer, lifelong joker, accomplished artist, and enthusiastic fisherman. He was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with them, and with his friends and neighbors. He could often be found working on his home and yard, watching Westerns, rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, and painting landscapes, especially scenes with bridges. His unwavering support for his loved ones was complemented by his constant joking with them. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Donald, his mother, Beryl, and his brother, Phil. He is survived by his wife, Patti; his siblings, Deborah and Timothy; his seven children, Kevin, Scott, Shellene, Cristina, Alex, Philip, and Jakob, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his dog, Bandit. A public visitation will be held next week at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson, for details please contact Daneri Mortuary at (209) 223-0793. A private family graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, to be followed by a virtual memorial service for extended family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
