Robert Johnson
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Johnson June 12, 1951 - September 11, 2020 On Friday, September 11, 2020, Robert "Bob" Gary Johnson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69. Bob was born in England on June 12, 1951 and spent his childhood in California with his parents and three siblings. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck mechanic before becoming certified as a dedicated and skilled Respiratory Therapist. He spent most of his career at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. Bob was a loving father to his first three children, Kevin, Scott, and Shellene. On June 9, 1999, he married Patricia Jane Williams of Pine Grove. Together they raised their son, Jakob, and Bob's three stepchildren, Cristina, Alex, and Philip. Bob was an avid dreamer, lifelong joker, accomplished artist, and enthusiastic fisherman. He was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with them, and with his friends and neighbors. He could often be found working on his home and yard, watching Westerns, rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, and painting landscapes, especially scenes with bridges. His unwavering support for his loved ones was complemented by his constant joking with them. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Donald, his mother, Beryl, and his brother, Phil. He is survived by his wife, Patti; his siblings, Deborah and Timothy; his seven children, Kevin, Scott, Shellene, Cristina, Alex, Philip, and Jakob, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his dog, Bandit. A public visitation will be held next week at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson, for details please contact Daneri Mortuary at (209) 223-0793. A private family graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, to be followed by a virtual memorial service for extended family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at P.O. Box 5808, San Mateo, Ca. 94402. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

Published in The Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daneri Mortuary - Jackson
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
Guest Book sponsored by Daneri Mortuary - Jackson

5 entries
September 17, 2020
Patti, extending my heartfelt sympathy to you and family. Find comfort with your family and loving memories to help you through the dark days. Love does not die....
Dru Fallon O'Neill
Friend
September 16, 2020
Grandpa I miss you so much there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you ! You are an amazing grandpa and I will forever miss our laughs long walks and conversations we used to have this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to face I didn’t think I would lose you so soon but I will hold onto the memories we have and I just thank you so much for being there for me taking me into your home and for also helping me to grow up into this amazing person that I am without you I wouldn’t know what a good laugh is you always told your funny jokes and you always taught me how to do anything whether it was to spell or to play basketball or even how to find the yellow brick rd I remember our movie theatre trips and our walks and when you caught me faking a nap and you said Ciara get up and do your homework I know your faking it ! I miss your chocolate chip pancakes and your 4am bonanza to our uno games at night and pipi valley trips in the spring you will be truly missed I love you so much grandpa
Ciara Johnson
Grandchild
September 16, 2020
Dad I love you very much I have a lifetime of good memories of you you. Are a wonderful father grandpa and great grandpa RIP I really miss you
Shellene Johnson
Father
September 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friend and neighbors.
September 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patti, Jakob and the entire Johnson family, your neighbors Kevin and Kim Stamm
Kim Stamm
Neighbor
