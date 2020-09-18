Grandpa I miss you so much there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you ! You are an amazing grandpa and I will forever miss our laughs long walks and conversations we used to have this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to face I didn’t think I would lose you so soon but I will hold onto the memories we have and I just thank you so much for being there for me taking me into your home and for also helping me to grow up into this amazing person that I am without you I wouldn’t know what a good laugh is you always told your funny jokes and you always taught me how to do anything whether it was to spell or to play basketball or even how to find the yellow brick rd I remember our movie theatre trips and our walks and when you caught me faking a nap and you said Ciara get up and do your homework I know your faking it ! I miss your chocolate chip pancakes and your 4am bonanza to our uno games at night and pipi valley trips in the spring you will be truly missed I love you so much grandpa

Ciara Johnson

Grandchild