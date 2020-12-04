Robert L. (Bob) Davis

Bob passed away unexpectedly from a massive stroke on Nov. 23, 2020. Bob was born in Republic, WA to James E and Vivian (Foppiano) Davis. He graduated from Republic High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Guard. Bob moved to Stockton in 1969 where he was self-employed owning Davis Distributing for auto parts for 40 years and also owned Davis Catering for 13 years.

He was a lifetime member of Stockton Elks lodge having served as Treasurer, Trustee, Manager and Caterer. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge, Amblers, IAC, and Swenson Men's Golf Club.

Bob and Sharon loved traveling and cruising. They had many wonderful trips with friends Ron Clark and Larry and Sondra Ryan. His favorite places to be were Maui, Monterey Bay and the family property at Curlew Lake Republic,WA.

Bob was an avid 49er fan. Yelling and screaming at the TV. He loved playing golf with friends and family during the time he was able. His favorite time of year was Christmas when Sharon would do her magical decorating. He so enjoyed the Old World Santa Collection they received yearly from late friend Tom Watson and the beautiful elf and ornament from friend Bill Keller in memory of late friend Ray Louviere. He always looked forward to his Wednesday lunches with friend Jack Guthrie. Both he and Sharon enjoyed their get together with friends at Imperial Park, Phil and Maureen Heinle.

Bob was baptized at the age of 65 in Franklin Pa at ST Johns Episcopal Church by his niece Revered Holly Davis Herring which was a turning point in his life.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother Peter Davis. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 35 years Sharon Davis, Brother Jim Davis (Donna) Sister-in-law Kay Davis, Nieces and Nephews Jimmy III Davis (Fritz), Mike Davis (Vicki) Shelly Campigli (Eric) Brad Davis, Holly Herring (Darren) 7 great nieces and nephews ,12 great great nieces and nephews, his extended family Larry and Sondra Ryan and family and their conure parrot Boo Bird.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.

To Bob from Sharon: You were my guide to the lighthouse, my dock to the ship and my rock. If my love for you could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

Donations in his name can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, Hospice House 3888 Pacific Ave Stockton Ca 95204



