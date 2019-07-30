|
|
Robert Lee Galvan Sr. Aug. 27, 1931 - June 25, 2019 Robert Lee Galvan Sr., devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away on June 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, California surrounded by his family members. Robert was born on August 27, 1931 in Oakview, Colorado to Eloy and Nimfa Galvan. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army at 16 years old, serving 4 years in Okinawa and England, earning an honorable discharge. He met his future wife of 68 years, Joan, while stationed in England. His oldest daughters, Bernice and Roberta were born in England. Robert brought his family back to the United States and lived in Utah, Colorado and California. He was trained as a mechanic in the army and used those skills for a career at American Tractor Company and the City of Manteca Wastewater Treatment Plant. He eventually expanded his family to 8 children, 4 boys and 4 girls. Robert was a very hardworking and caring father who held two sometimes three jobs at a time to support his growing family. He made many sacrifices for his family and was a wonderful role model for them. He is greatly missed. Robert is survived by his loving wife Joan, daughters Bernice with husband Rick, Diane with husband Eddie, and Linda with husband Ace. His sons are Gregory with wife Damaris, Gary and Louis. He was preceded in death by his daughter Roberta and son Robert Jr. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Reis and brother Rocky Trujillo. He leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday August 1st at 11 A.M. at DeYoung Memorial Chapel located at 601 North California Street in Stockton, California.
Published in The Record on July 30, 2019