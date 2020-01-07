Home

Robert Leroy Russ

Robert Leroy Russ Obituary
Robert Leroy Russ Jan. 23, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2019 Robert Leroy Russ, 80, of Stockton, California, succumbed to a heart attack at his own home on December 11, 2019. Robert is survived by his sons, Eric and Robert Russ; sisters, Beverly James and Carolyn Russ; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, ex-wives and extended family. Robert was born on January 23, 1939, in Tampa, Florida. He was the son of the late Ulises and Angelina Russ. He graduated from Middleton High School and attended Florida A&M in 1957. Robert loved sports, especially football, where his favorite team was the San Francisco 49ers. He worked for IBM in his early years before moving to California and becoming a salesman but was forced to give up the career to his health. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St. Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Jan. 7, 2020
