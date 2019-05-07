|
|
Robert Lloyd Rathburn SR
Apr. 13, 1937 - Apr. 27, 2019
It's with great sadness that the family of Bob Rathburn, Sr. annouce his passing. Bob was born in Columbus, Ohio. He quit school in the 6th grade to go to work and help support his
family. He worked along side his father as a brick mason. He married Nancy in 1954, moved to Santa Clara, CA in 1957. He worked at 7up factory for a short while and then made the move to Fremont, CA in 1958, where he raised his family, then to Oakley, and back to Stockton where he retired in 2000. He and his beloved wife of 64 years, Nancy, resided in the Pines Mobile Park. Before retirement he was active in the Oddfellows and Rebekahs Lodge. In retirement, he enjoyed travel (especially Hawaii), photography, and socializing with many friends and
neighbors. He will be
remembered as a loving
husband, father, grandfather, and brother as well as for his great stories and clever humor. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and
Thelma Rathburn, sister Lorena, and brother Gerald. He is survived by his sister Janet Wulff of Columbus, Ohio, his
loving wife Nancy of Stockton, his children Frank (Karen) Rathburn Columbia, CA, Kandy (Bruce) Inlow of Manteca, CA and Robert L. Rathburn Jr. (Sharon) of Stockton. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Jody L. Waddy, Robert L. Rathburn III, Kelly J. Rathburn of Stockton, Roni N. Matney of Sonora, Heather D. Rathburn of Jasper, Alabama. He also was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granchildren.
A private memorial will be
determined later. Rest in peace Bob!
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019