Robert "Bobby" Loza
1949 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Loza May 29, 1949 - July 20, 2020 Robert "Bobby" Loza died unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 71. Robert is survived by his daughter. Melissa Ponce (Jesus); step-children, Monica Armenta and Matthew Loza (Sherri); grandchildren, Alicia Loza, Laura Ponce, Giana Ponce, Selina Mercado, Vanessa Ponce, Arianna Armenta, Paige Loza, Jordan and Jake Loza; siblings Rosemarie Rivera and Rebecca Sandoval (Adrian) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Enrique Loza, brother Henry Loza, mother Margaret Loza and sister Mary Sanchez. Robert was born on May 29, 1949 in French Camp, CA. He proudly attended Edison High School and graduated from Sacramento State University. He is remembered as an intelligent, strong-willed and persevering man. Robert was a devoted family man. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A funeral is scheduled on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Fr. John Peter Soosaipragasam will officiate the ceremony. Robert will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert's life. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and facial masks will be required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, please we send donations to the Catholic Charities of Stockton.

Published in The Record on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
AUG
7
Funeral
09:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
2094720335
