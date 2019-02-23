|
|
Robert Marquez Torres
Oct. 19, 1942 - Feb. 17, 2019
Robert Marquez Torres, 76,
passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home to join our heavenly father on February 17, 2019. He was born October 19, 1942 in Jerome, Arizona and raised in Stockton, California. He worked most of his career in construction before his retirement at Crutchfield Construction. Robert was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family especially at BBQ's. He also loved the flea markets, collecting knives,
cycling, hunting, and playing softball, most notably in the
Cal-Mex tournaments. He
cherished his close friendships, attending his grandchildren's events and picking them up from school daily.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Magdalena Torres, of 55 years and siblings Ernesto, Mary, Delia and Henry. He is also survived by his
children Philip Torres, Robert Torres (Darci), Lisa Torres, and Teresa Sandoval; grandchildren Robert, Jesika, Phillip Jr., Ricky, Daniel, Alexus, Gabriel, Arianne, Ayden, Arissa, Alise and great grandchildren Tesa, Isabella, Maliah, Maxwell and twin girls due next month.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Rosa Torres, siblings; Jose, Salvador, Francisco, Louis, and Manuel, and granddaughter Alia.
Viewing is scheduled for
Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA with Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM .
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Flowers may be delivered to
funeral home on Monday
February 25, 2019.
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019