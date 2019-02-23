Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Luke's Catholic Church
3847 N Sutter St
Stockton, CA 95204
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Lane
Stockton, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Lane
Stockton, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
3847 N. Sutter St
Stockton, CA
View Map

Robert Marquez Torres


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Marquez Torres Obituary
Robert Marquez Torres

Oct. 19, 1942 - Feb. 17, 2019

Robert Marquez Torres, 76,

passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home to join our heavenly father on February 17, 2019. He was born October 19, 1942 in Jerome, Arizona and raised in Stockton, California. He worked most of his career in construction before his retirement at Crutchfield Construction. Robert was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family especially at BBQ's. He also loved the flea markets, collecting knives,

cycling, hunting, and playing softball, most notably in the

Cal-Mex tournaments. He

cherished his close friendships, attending his grandchildren's events and picking them up from school daily.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Magdalena Torres, of 55 years and siblings Ernesto, Mary, Delia and Henry. He is also survived by his

children Philip Torres, Robert Torres (Darci), Lisa Torres, and Teresa Sandoval; grandchildren Robert, Jesika, Phillip Jr., Ricky, Daniel, Alexus, Gabriel, Arianne, Ayden, Arissa, Alise and great grandchildren Tesa, Isabella, Maliah, Maxwell and twin girls due next month.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Rosa Torres, siblings; Jose, Salvador, Francisco, Louis, and Manuel, and granddaughter Alia.

Viewing is scheduled for

Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA with Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM .

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Flowers may be delivered to

funeral home on Monday

February 25, 2019.
logo

Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.