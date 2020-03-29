|
|
Robert Michael Bowser June 14, 1972 - Feb. 29, 2020 Robert Bowser was born and raised in Stockton, CA. He passed away suddenly at his residence in a Stockton, CA on February 29, 2020. Robert grew up in Stockton, CA and was Buyer, Salesperson and Processor for Pacific Seafood of Stockton, CA, which distributed wholesale seafood throughout Northern California. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Bower. Robert is survived by father, Cal and brother, James. A Private Visitation and Private Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. The committal will be private also. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2020