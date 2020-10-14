1/3
Robert "Bob" Milton
1941 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Milton March 31, 1941 - October 9, 2020 Robert "Bob" Milton, 79, of Stockton, passed away October 9, 2020. A lifelong resident, Bob was born in Stockton CA on March 31, 1941. After serving four years in the United States Navy, Bob worked 45 years as a mechanic at Holt Brothers and for the City of Stockton. He was an avid student of Angelic Reiki, and became a Master Healer. He was always generous to those in need. Bob was the former co-owner of Pacific Trains and Gifts. He was an avid train collector and belonged to numerous clubs. His love of trains, which began when he was five years old and mesmerized by the one around the family Christmas tree, was to become his greatest influence on the family's next generations. Many of our Christmas trees are enhanced by one of his trains. They even nick-named him "Uncle Choo-Choo". He was preceded in death by his father Al Milton and mother Irene Milton-Nicholas. He is survived by his sister Juanita Muyskens-Fain, his nephews Neil Muyskens and Jack Muyskens, his niece Anna Cooper, many great and great-great nephews and nieces, and his lifetime dearest friend Della Milton-Hansen. The family would like to give a special thank you to Bob's neighbors and dear friends and his loyal cat "Mikey". A graveside service will take place at 12 noon on Friday, October 16th, at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, St. Mary's Dining Room in Stockton, or your favorite animal shelter. Cherokee Funeral Home

Published in The Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
