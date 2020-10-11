1/1
Robert Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Moore Sept. 9, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2020 On October 1, 2020, Robert Alvin Moore, loving husband, father, and granddaddy, entered Heaven at the age of 80 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie, their two daughters and sons-in-laws, Doug and Nancy (Moore) Estes of Birmingham, AL, and Benji and Greta (Moore) Bruneel of Santa Barbara, CA, four grandchildren, along with many family members and friends. Services will be at Lincoln Presbyterian Church (visit lincolnpres.org for the livestream address) on October 17th, 2020 at 2 pm. Memorial donations can be made in Robert's honor to the Stockton Gospel Rescue Mission: gcrms.org; 445 S. San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA 95203.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved