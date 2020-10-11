Robert Moore Sept. 9, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2020 On October 1, 2020, Robert Alvin Moore, loving husband, father, and granddaddy, entered Heaven at the age of 80 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie, their two daughters and sons-in-laws, Doug and Nancy (Moore) Estes of Birmingham, AL, and Benji and Greta (Moore) Bruneel of Santa Barbara, CA, four grandchildren, along with many family members and friends. Services will be at Lincoln Presbyterian Church (visit lincolnpres.org
for the livestream address) on October 17th, 2020 at 2 pm. Memorial donations can be made in Robert's honor to the Stockton Gospel Rescue Mission: gcrms.org
; 445 S. San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA 95203.