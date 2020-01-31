|
Robert Ochoa May 17, 1939 - January 26, 2020 Robert Ochoa was born on May 17, 1939 and passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Manteca, CA surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Esther Ochoa. Together, Bob and Esther had 5 children, Diane (Fermin) Acevedo, Jovanna (Steve) Ponce, Alicia Ochoa, Thomas Ochoa (Jim Adlhoch) and Juliana (John) Burns, all of which reside in California. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Rebecca Romero; brothers, Paul Richard Ochoa and Jesus "Chuye" Romero. Bob resided with his family in Lathrop for 45 years before moving with his wife to Manteca 3 years ago. He was a truck driver for over 50 years and worked for various companies including N.A. Gotelli Trucking (25 Years), Cost Plus Markets, Gordon Trucking and J.B. Hunt. Prior to becoming a truck driver, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with them just visiting, watching sports and going on trips with them. Bob was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the 49ers, Boston Celtics and Notre Dame Irish basketball. He and his wife spent their free time camping in their RV, going to the ocean and in the past several years were able to enjoy vacation cruises. His favorite place to go was Pismo Beach. Bob's last trip was in October when he traveled with his wife and kids to Jerome, Arizona; a place he has enjoyed visiting over the years. Viewing will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Casa Bonita, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Rosary service will follow beginning at 6 pm. A Graveside Funeral will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery 719 E. Harding Way in Stockton on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 am.
Published in The Record on Jan. 31, 2020