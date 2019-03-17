|
|
Robert Park, M.D.
1945 - 2019
Robert Park, M.D. passed away at 73 years of age while surrounded by family on February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Phillip W. Park and Hannah Moon Park, older sister, Susan Park, and older brother Richard "Dick" Park (Diane Park) of Stockton. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Diane Durante Park, and daughters Allison Park
(Christopher Deaner),
Meredith Park (Samuel Diamant), and Hannah Park (Thomas Wunsch), 3 grand-daughters, brother Dr. Stephen Park (Martha Park), sister Elaine Park, R.N., his maternal uncle Dr. William Moon and wife Betty Moon, and many
nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob's childhood was filled with duck hunting, fishing at the
Klamath River, and gardening with his family. He graduated
Lincoln High School in 1963 in Stockton and then went on to graduate from UC Berkeley in 1967 where he studied Anatomy. In his college years he was an avid bowler and billiards player. Following Berkeley, Bob attended Yale Medical School and graduated in 1971 at the top of his class. Bob did his internship and residency at the University of California, San Francisco.
He performed mandatory
military service at the NIH from 1973-1976 then returned to UCSF for his Nephrology fellowship. Throughout his bachelor years he was an accomplished sailor at the San Francisco Yacht Club and a volunteer
National Ski Patrolman at Squaw Valley where he would earn a lifetime pass after 36 years of continuous service. Bob maintained his hobbies throughout his years in private medical practice while raising his 3 adoring daughters.
Bob will be remembered for his gentle, compassionate presence, extraordinary work ethic, his earnest interest in meteorology, theoretical physics, fishing, skiing, sailing, vegetable gardening, golf, and an appreciation for simple, earthly things like fresh fruit. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019