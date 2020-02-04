|
Robert Ray Rider May 16, 1932 - Jan. 3, 2020 Robert Ray Rider, age 87, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Windsor Elmhaven Care Center in Stockton, California. He was born to Leonard and Doris Rider in Lakeview, Oregon on May 16, 1932. The Rider family moved to Seneca, Oregon in 1935 where Robert was raised with his two brothers, Sonny Rider (deceased) and Donny Rider, and his two sisters Wanda Lee Rider (deceased) and Alice Rider. Robert R. Rider graduated from Grant Union High School in John Day, Oregon in 1951 and then joined the Navy where he served in the Korean War. He first married Janet Smith, which produced two daughters, Christi S. Means and Cathi L. Rider. His second marriage was to Edythe Zuspan, which produced one daughter, Elicia R. Rider and one daughter from his wife's previous marriage, DeAnn Frierson. Robert graduated from the Oregon Technical Institute as an Electronics Technician and retired from Lockheed after 30+ years of employment. Bob was a Christian man and was active in his church and with his family. He and his wife, Edy, were practically inseparable for over 50 years. They spent their vacations and weekends with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and often included them in their trips to Rocky Top, a camping spot outside of Truckee, California and to Seneca, Oregon where he was raised. Bob loved to hunt and fish with his brothers and friends from his childhood and his church. Bob was a good man and was loved by his family, his church family, and his Savior who is standing next to him right now next to a stream or brook, with rod in one hand and a fish at the end of the line.
Published in The Record on Feb. 4, 2020