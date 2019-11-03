Home

Robert Y. Ching Aug. 24, 1929 - Oct. 18, 2019 Robert Y. Ching of Honolulu, Hawaii, former City of Stockton Deputy Community Development Director, passed away on October 18, 2019 in Honolulu. Born August 24, 1929 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a graduate of the University of the Pacific and a long-time resident of Stockton before relocating back to Honolulu. He is survived by son, Bob (Colleen) and grandsons, Christopher and Joshua. He was preceded by wife, Susie M. Ching. Donations suggested to the Kapiolani Health Foundation, 55 Merchant Street, Honolulu, HI 96816.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
