Roberto Pedrini Oct. 10, 1936 - Jan. 6, 2020 Roberto Pedrini, age 83 of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Roasio, Italy, Roberto immigrated to the US in the mid-60's. Roberto wedded Anna Pia Acunzo in 1977 and raised 3 adoring children. He is preceded in death by parents, Giuseppe and Angela; and sister, Agnese Carazzo. He is survived by his wife, Anna; children, Ester, Roberto Jr., and Giuseppe; and their spouses; 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers & 4 sisters; and extended family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Casa Bonita, 2330 Cemetary Ln., Stockton, CA 95205. Viewing is from 10AM-11:30AM, Service 11:30AM -12:30PM. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020