Rocco "Rocky" Caporusso September 11, 1931 - June 22, 2020 Rocco "Rocky" Caporusso passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Rocky was born September 11, 1931 in Stockton, CA to Edward and Mary Caporusso. He graduated from Stockton College and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 - 1954 as a Mortar Specialist. He received a Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, ROK Presidential Service Citation and the National Defense Service Medal. On November 27, 1955 he married Della Jo Caporusso (Steinke) at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. Rocky and Della owned and operated Caporusso Market on Cherokee Lane. After they sold the store, Rocky briefly worked for Pepsi until he and Della opened Shop-N-Buy Market on Hwy 26 in East Stockton. The couple sold the grocery store in 1979, and soon thereafter Rocky began working for DBI Beverage servicing local bars and restaurants. Rocky was a member of the Italian Athletic Club and enjoyed playing Bocce and helping out around the club for many years. His hobbies included collecting and restoring antique cars, gas pumps, woodworking, gardening in his yard, and watching is grandchildren. In his later years, Rocky enjoyed Saturday night dinners with his family and Wednesday night dinners at the Italian Athletic Club. He was a generous, hardworking, admirable and kind-hearted person who always put his family first. He mostly loved the holidays and spending them with loved ones. Rocky had a unique personality and a zest for life that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by everyone who shared his life. Rocky is preceded in his death by his wife Della Caporusso, and survived by his children Lynn Burton (Larry), Steven Caporusso (Laura), four grandchildren: Mandy Young (Aaron), Larry Burton Jr. (Bethany), Kristin Caporusso, Kayla Caporusso, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice Care, his caregivers and Carla Caporusso for their professional and compassionate care. A viewing will be held on July 8, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel at 601 N. California St. Stockton, CA 95202. Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service for family only on July 9, 2020, 10:00am at Stockton Rural Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.