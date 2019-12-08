Home

Rodney D. Gale Oct. 2, 1954 - Nov. 18, 2019 Rodney Gale passed away peacefully at home in Stockton surrounded by his family. Rodney is survived by Susan Gale, his wife of 42 years; son, Bill Gale; daughter, Sandy Gale; granddaughters, Zoe Gale, Allison Gale and Kallie Craggs; his sister, Honey Gale; nieces, Connie Darden, Cory Cisneros and Jessica Dominguez and nephew, Brian Romanowski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and LaVern Gale and sister, Christine Cisneros. Rodney grew up in Morada graduating from Tokay High School. He retired after 32 years as a Locksmith for the State of California. He was a dedicated family man, member of the Stockton Elks, an avid fisherman who enjoyed scuba and free diving near Timber Cove, refinishing furniture, occasional visits to the casinos and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019
