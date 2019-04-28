|
|
Rodney Douglas Henson
May 7, 1944 - Jan. 14, 2019
Rodney Douglas Henson born May 7, 1944 in Memphis, Texas
went to be with Jesus on
January 14, 2019. He lived in Stockton for the past 15 years and was owner of Henson Orthotics & Prosthetics for the last 14 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years (Linda), his sons, Douglas (Kelly), Curtis (Erika), and daughter, Stefani (Peter) and seven grandchildren.
He was a Certified Prosthetist and Orthotist and loved working with his patients. He was a
Commander in the boy's Royal Ranger program of the
Assemblies of God. He was an Air Force veteran and a devoted husband and father.
A Celebration of his Life well lived will be held May 4, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 1045 N El Dorado St, Suite 1,
Stockton, CA.
Internment at Santa Nella
Veteran's Memorial Park.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019