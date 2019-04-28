Home

POWERED BY

Rodney Douglas Henson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney Douglas Henson Obituary
Rodney Douglas Henson

May 7, 1944 - Jan. 14, 2019

Rodney Douglas Henson born May 7, 1944 in Memphis, Texas

went to be with Jesus on

January 14, 2019. He lived in Stockton for the past 15 years and was owner of Henson Orthotics & Prosthetics for the last 14 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years (Linda), his sons, Douglas (Kelly), Curtis (Erika), and daughter, Stefani (Peter) and seven grandchildren.

He was a Certified Prosthetist and Orthotist and loved working with his patients. He was a

Commander in the boy's Royal Ranger program of the

Assemblies of God. He was an Air Force veteran and a devoted husband and father.

A Celebration of his Life well lived will be held May 4, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 1045 N El Dorado St, Suite 1,

Stockton, CA.

Internment at Santa Nella

Veteran's Memorial Park.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.