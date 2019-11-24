|
Rogelio Munoz Sevilla Mar. 8, 2019 - Nov. 14, 2019 Rogelio Munoz Sevilla, 82, was born March 8, 1937 in the Sampaloc district of Manila, Philippines and passed away in Stockton, CA on November 14, 2019. Rogelio was employed for 15 years as a Maintenance Engineer for St. Joseph's Medical Center. In his last days he was surrounded with love by his children, grandchildren, siblings and friends. Rolly was reunited with his wife, Lucia; daughters, Glenda and Tonette and siblings, Dida and Lina. Devoted father of Deborah Anicas, Charles Perez, Jr., Roseanne Serbo, Dena Deal, Roland Sevilla and Richard Sevilla. Oldest brother of Lita, Manny, Victor, Tita, Jaime and Gilda. Loving Papa of 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and his beloved Chihuahua, Ben. Dameron Hospital, Hospice of San Joaquin, and DeYoung Memorial Chapel we thank you! There will be visitation at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA on Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Rosary at 6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church Stockton, CA. Burial will be at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019