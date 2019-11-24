Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Stockton, CA
View Map

Rogelio Munoz Sevilla


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rogelio Munoz Sevilla Obituary
Rogelio Munoz Sevilla Mar. 8, 2019 - Nov. 14, 2019 Rogelio Munoz Sevilla, 82, was born March 8, 1937 in the Sampaloc district of Manila, Philippines and passed away in Stockton, CA on November 14, 2019. Rogelio was employed for 15 years as a Maintenance Engineer for St. Joseph's Medical Center. In his last days he was surrounded with love by his children, grandchildren, siblings and friends. Rolly was reunited with his wife, Lucia; daughters, Glenda and Tonette and siblings, Dida and Lina. Devoted father of Deborah Anicas, Charles Perez, Jr., Roseanne Serbo, Dena Deal, Roland Sevilla and Richard Sevilla. Oldest brother of Lita, Manny, Victor, Tita, Jaime and Gilda. Loving Papa of 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and his beloved Chihuahua, Ben. Dameron Hospital, Hospice of San Joaquin, and DeYoung Memorial Chapel we thank you! There will be visitation at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA on Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Rosary at 6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church Stockton, CA. Burial will be at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Stockton, CA.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rogelio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -