Roland Bartholomew di Franco
July 26, 1936 - May 18, 2019
Roland Bartholomew di Franco, age 82, passed away on
Saturday May 18. He was born on July 26, 1936 in New York City and was a longtime
resident of Stockton. Roland was a Mathematics Professor
at the University of the Pacific from 1972-2001 and continued to volunteer endless hours with the Emeriti Society in
retirement. Roland enjoyed
traveling the world, hiking, trains, and loved being around family. Roland is survived by
his wife, Toni Lee (Merrell)
di Franco, his two daughters, Tamar Lisa di Franco and Gianna Rebekah Childs
di Franco, his four
grandchildren, and his brother, Paul di Franco.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019