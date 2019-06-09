Home

Roland Bartholomew di Franco

Obituary

Roland Bartholomew di Franco Obituary
Roland Bartholomew di Franco

July 26, 1936 - May 18, 2019

Roland Bartholomew di Franco, age 82, passed away on

Saturday May 18. He was born on July 26, 1936 in New York City and was a longtime

resident of Stockton. Roland was a Mathematics Professor

at the University of the Pacific from 1972-2001 and continued to volunteer endless hours with the Emeriti Society in

retirement. Roland enjoyed

traveling the world, hiking, trains, and loved being around family. Roland is survived by

his wife, Toni Lee (Merrell)

di Franco, his two daughters, Tamar Lisa di Franco and Gianna Rebekah Childs

di Franco, his four

grandchildren, and his brother, Paul di Franco.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019
