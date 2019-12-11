Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Church
120 W. 5th St.
Stockton, CA
View Map

Roland R. Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland R. Ramirez Obituary
Roland R. Ramirez 1954 - 2019 He was survived by his wife, Sue; son, Roland, Jr.; daughters, Joanna and Jessica and grandson Andrew. He was an amazing brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed. We love you. We can't wait to have you home with us. You were taken away from us too soon. Until we see you again. His services will be at Zapata's Funeral Home on Fri., December 13th, 1pm - 8pm. Rosary will be on Sat., December 14th, 11am - 1:30pm at St. George's Church, 120 W. 5th St., Stockton.
logo

Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -