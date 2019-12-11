|
Roland R. Ramirez 1954 - 2019 He was survived by his wife, Sue; son, Roland, Jr.; daughters, Joanna and Jessica and grandson Andrew. He was an amazing brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed. We love you. We can't wait to have you home with us. You were taken away from us too soon. Until we see you again. His services will be at Zapata's Funeral Home on Fri., December 13th, 1pm - 8pm. Rosary will be on Sat., December 14th, 11am - 1:30pm at St. George's Church, 120 W. 5th St., Stockton.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019