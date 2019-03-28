|
|
Rolando Fulgueras Lim
June 3, 1943 - March 22, 2019
On Friday, March 22, 2019,
Rolando Fulgueras Lim, loving
father of 3, devoted husband, passed away at the age of 75. Rolando was born on June 3, 1943 in the Philippines to Ong Lim and Feliza Fulgueras. He
attended Mapua Institute of Technology in the Philippines and joined the US Navy in 1965. He served during the Vietnam War and would regale his family with stories of his time in the
service. He was a Disbursing Clerk and retired in 1984 as a Petty Officer First Class.
He served in a P-3 Orion
Squadron in Iceland, he also served on the following ships: USS Mars AFS-1, USS Fresno LST 1182, and the USS Carl Vinson CVN 70. (The later ship he was a plank owner). After the military, he joined the US Postal Service in 1985 as a mail handler. He was a tough as nails military man but had a
softer side. He was always there if you needed help, and would give the shirt off his back if you needed it. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, 2 sons, a loving daughter, 3 beautiful grandchildren and a host of
beloved sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1pm at
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA. Rosary and Mass of
Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1pm at St Luke's Catholic Church.
Published in The Record on Mar. 28, 2019