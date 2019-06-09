|
|
Ron R. Valverde
June 26, 1940 - June 5, 2019
Reynaldo "Ron" R. Valverde
passed away on June 5, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He was born in Stockton on June 26, 1940 to Manuel and Mary Valverde.
Ron is survived by his loving companion Maria Winget; sons Christopher, Scott and Matthew Valverde; grandchildren Alex Garza, Jarret, Mia and Grace Valverde; and his daughters-in-law Tracey Valverde and Jessie Valverde.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral services on
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Morris Chapel, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019