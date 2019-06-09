Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Morris Chapel
3601 Pacific Avenue
Stockton, CA
Ron R. Valverde


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ron R. Valverde Obituary
Ron R. Valverde

June 26, 1940 - June 5, 2019

Reynaldo "Ron" R. Valverde

passed away on June 5, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He was born in Stockton on June 26, 1940 to Manuel and Mary Valverde.

Ron is survived by his loving companion Maria Winget; sons Christopher, Scott and Matthew Valverde; grandchildren Alex Garza, Jarret, Mia and Grace Valverde; and his daughters-in-law Tracey Valverde and Jessie Valverde.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral services on

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Morris Chapel, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019
