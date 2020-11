Ronald C. CarterJan 21 1955 to Oct 31 2020. Ron worked as an independent auto painter, he graduated Stagg High school. He had a love for playing Hockey, Racing, Hotrodding and Photography. He was preceded in death By his parents Sam and Viola Carter. A memorial service will be held on November 14 at 2 o'clock at Pete Paulsen's ranch. Instead of flowers please make donations to American Cancer Society