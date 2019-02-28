Home

DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
(209) 472-0335
Ronald Peitz
Ronald C. Peitz


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald C. Peitz Obituary
Ronald C. Peitz

Jan. 27, 1950 - Feb. 20, 2019

Ronald C. Peitz passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 69 following a long illness of neuro-fibromatosis.

Ronald is survived by his

mother Barbara Peitz of Stockton, CA, a brother Ralph Peitz of South Daytona, FL, two twin

nephew and niece Joshua Peitz of Ponce Inlet, FL, and

Elizabeth Peitz of Boulder, CO.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Peitz of

Stockton, CA.

Ronald was born on January 27, 1950 in Stockton, CA.

He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1969, from San Joaquin Delta College in 1971, and Sacramento State University in 1973 with a bachelor's

degree in criminal justice.

He worked for 30 years as a Correctional Officer and Due;

Vocational Institution and was a past member of the CCPOA,

He was an avid Oakland

Raiders and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He had a very keen sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

At his request there will be no services. Committal is private.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2019
