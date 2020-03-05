|
Ronald E. Bruegel August 4, 1932 - February 20, 2020 Ronald E. Bruegel died February 20, 2020 at age 87. Born August 4, 1932, and raised in South Bend IN, the son of Ethel and Herbert. Ron migrated to Stockton in 1964 to open the West Coast for Western & Southern Life Insurance (W&S). Ron sold life insurance and taught other W&S agents insurance techniques. In his 43 years at W&S, Ron was a top salesman reaching the company's "Million Dollar Club" multiple times. One year Ron was the top salesperson across the nation of 14,000 agents. All the while he enjoyed his family, taking them on annual vacations. After retiring from W&S, Ron continued to work hard revitalizing Pollardville, making it a place for interactive living history learning for many area schools. Ron continued to work into his 70s under Tinkerdust Productions bringing loved actors to their fans for signing parties at local malls. He took pride in his business and cherished friends he made during his time in business. All of his endeavors would not have been possible without his supportive wife, Mary. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Mary Bruegel; his sons, Rick Bruegel and Dave Bruegel; their wives; and two granddaughters. A Memorial will be held at Lincoln Presbyterian Church Saturday March 7, 2020 2pm.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2020