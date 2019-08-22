|
|
Ronald Fred Bishop Nov. 10, 1953 - Aug. 7, 2019 Ronald Fred Bishop is now with the Lord in Heaven. He passed on August 7, 2019 at Standford Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA following surgery. His family was at his side. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Fred H. Bishop and his mother Edith E. Bishop. Thirty-seven years ago Ron married the love of his life, Marcia Jones. Together they had three children and one grandchild, of whom Ron couldn't be more proud. His children, Rachel Parrish (Nathan), Christopher Bishop (Brittany) and Matthew Bishop (Mandi) Ronnie adored and loved his 1 year old granddaughter Gwendolyn Jean Bishop. Ron also has one sister, Anita Ketchie (Richard). He also leaves nieces and nephews. Above all, Ron loves the Lord. Three years ago he retired from Allstate and looked forward to serving the Lord at a greater capacity, spend time with his family and pursue his hobbies. Ron was able to fix and build almost anything. He loved the Oakland Athletics (baseball). Ron lived in Stockton his entire life, graduating from Stagg High School in 1973. He attended Delta Junior College and graduated from Sacramento State College. Ron leaves numerous friends. To know Ron is to love him. He is known for his service, compassion and desire to help others. He will be missed by many. His celebration of life will be August 24th at 10 am at Quail Lakes Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Gospel Center Rescue Mission.
Published in The Record on Aug. 22, 2019