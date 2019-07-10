|
|
Ronald Gene Collins June 23, 1946 - July 5, 2019 Ronald Gene Collins is survived by his daughters Karen Valeck, Leean Martinez, Tanya Asuncion, Tami Harrison, and his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren as well as his 3 brothers Darryl, Roger and Robert. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Collins and his father and mother Albert and Maurine Collins. All services will be held at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton. Visitation will be held on July 11, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm and a Chapel Service will be held on July 12, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Record on July 10, 2019