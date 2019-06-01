|
|
Ronald H. Chapman
Nov. 4, 1943 - May 21, 2019
Ronald H. Chapman, born
Nov. 4, 1943, an unpretentious man with a kind and gentle
spirit, passed and away on
May 21, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from Stagg High School and after serving in the U.S. Army, worked for
Johns-Manville. When the plant closed, he began a second
career with Stockton Police
Department as Senior Evidence Technician. His integrity and dedication to detail assisted in solving many of Stockton's
major crimes in the 27 years he served with the SPD.
After his retirement in 2009, Ron volunteered as a Historian for the SPD. His work was vital, discovering and preserving
artifacts and documentation which would have been otherwise lost or forgotten. Through his ongoing interest in local
history, he will be remembered for sharing his passion for the City of Stockton, and for the
imprint he left on the community. He was also a moderator and contributing member of the Stockton History Facebook group.
Ron enjoyed photography,
collecting postcards, camping, and attending sporting events with his family. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nancy Figueroa, son-in-law Ramon Figueroa, and cherished granddaughters Alexandra and Margarita Figueroa.
A memorial for friends,
co-workers, and family will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Oakland Athletics Community Fund (community@athletics.com), the Stockton Police Officers'
Association (Stocktonpoa @yahoo.com), or Hospice of San Joaquin County.
No services, per his request.
Published in The Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019