|
|
Ronald Joseph Segarini 1945 - 2019 Son of George & Grace Segarini (deceased). Ron passed away peacefully with his wife by his side. He worked for his family owned grocery chain "Segarini's Markets" in Stockton in his early years (about 20 years). He then owned & operated Valley Travel Service for 10 years followed by positions at The Reserve at Spanos Park & Woodbridge Winery in his later years. Ron was fun loving and always had a smile on his face. He loved to joke with people and give them a bad time. He was a loving and devoted husband of 44 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruth; his brother, George Segarini and family; and his sister, Judy Graviette and family. A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Presentation on January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Reception at the Elks Club to follow.
Published in The Record on Jan. 14, 2020