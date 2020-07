Ronald Marengo Aug. 10, 1932 - June 18, 2020 Ronald Marengo entered into Heaven on June 18, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Renee Marengo and Lisa Smallie (Dennis), and their mother, Carol Hakeem, all of Stockton, and several grandchildren, a nephew and niece. He served in the army and was an owner of Katten & Marengo Department stores. You can view more details of his obituary at DeYoung-MemorialChapel.com