Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of Hymns at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery

Ronald Ray Fuqua


Ronald Ray Fuqua Obituary
Ronald Ray Fuqua
Aug. 8, 1957 - Jan. 29, 2019

Ronald is survived by his wife Judi Fuqua of Linden. Children Kevin Henry Fuqua, Sherrie Lynne Fuqua and Nicholas John Fuqua. Ronald also leaves behind his brother and sister Sandra and Mike Fuqua, Aunt Carol Martin, Joel and Cindy Espinozo, Bobby and Susie Martin, Cathy and Patty Fuqua. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Goldie Fuqua. Visitation will be at the Vineyard Chapel at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery starting at 11am to 12 noon on Feb 8th, 2019. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm in the Garden of Hymns also at the Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Ronald's name to the American .
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2019
