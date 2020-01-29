|
|
Ronald Young July 3, 1952 - Jan. 21, 2020 Ronald Young, 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lodi, CA. Services will be held on Friday, January 31st at 10 am at Cherokee Memorial in the Vineyard Chapel for those who wish to attend. Ron will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his love of music, his love for the Giants and his love for his family, friends and dog, Sammy. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. He is survived by his oldest daughter and son-in-Law, Cynthia & Eric Hughes and grandchildren, Madison and Hayden Hughes. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Young; father, Riley Young; brother, Roger Young and daughter, Christina Young.
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020