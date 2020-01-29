Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
View Map

Ronald Young


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Young Obituary
Ronald Young July 3, 1952 - Jan. 21, 2020 Ronald Young, 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lodi, CA. Services will be held on Friday, January 31st at 10 am at Cherokee Memorial in the Vineyard Chapel for those who wish to attend. Ron will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his love of music, his love for the Giants and his love for his family, friends and dog, Sammy. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. He is survived by his oldest daughter and son-in-Law, Cynthia & Eric Hughes and grandchildren, Madison and Hayden Hughes. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Young; father, Riley Young; brother, Roger Young and daughter, Christina Young.
logo

Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -