St Michael's Church
5882 N Ashley Ln
Stockton, CA 95215
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
5882 N. Ashley Lane
Stockton, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
5882 N. Ashley Lane
Stockton, CA
Rose and Joseph Brice

Rose and Joseph Brice Obituary
Mr. and Mrs. Brice

Rose Margaret Brice

April 20, 1934 - March 12, 2019

Joseph Paul Brice

July 10, 1929 - April 2, 2019

"Be strong, fight hard and come home!" were the words Joe told his wife of 63 years the night before she passed. It is with heartfelt sadness to announce that Joe passed just three weeks later. Although, it is not quite the Hollywood story for The Notebook; together, Joe and Rose shared a great life and raised a wonderful, caring family.

Joseph was born in Lebanon and Rose was born in Detroit, Michigan. They married in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Joseph and Rose settled in Stockton, California because the climate reminded Joe of the Mediterranean and Lebanon. They opened a business, Brice's

Bakery, where together they made pita pocket bread. Rose also worked as a cook for the Stockton Unified School District.

Joseph and Rose are preceded in death by an infant, who passed at birth. They are survived by four children Judith, Paula, Joseph "James" (Patti) and

Angela; along with two grandchildren Jennifer and Peter.

Please join the family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA 95215 for a celebration of the lives of Joe and Rose. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 am with a Mass following at 11:00 am. There will be a light luncheon served at Noon. A committal will follow at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on May 15, 2019
