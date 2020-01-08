|
|
Rosemarie Guaglianone July 29, 1948 - December 30, 2019 Ms. Rosemarie Guaglianone, age 71 of Stockton, CA passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 after a long, hard battle with kidney disease and diabetes. She was the daughter of Frank and Kathleen Guaglianone, born on July 29, 1948, in Stockton, CA. Rosemarie attended Jefferson Elementary School, Stockton Junior High School and graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 1966. In 1970, Rosemarie was hired by Owens-Illinios, Inc. in Tracy, CA, where she worked and retired after 42 years of service in 2012. Rosemarie's love for the outdoors and animals was one of her greatest attributes. As a little girl she had the uncanning ability to connect with all types of animals, especially dogs and horses. Rosemarie's greatest joy in life was riding and showing horses in local and state parades. She also enjoyed watching and getting together with other horse enthusiasts that shared the same passion. There really wasn't an animal that she wouldn't help. This made her one of the most tender hearted caring persons I have had the joy to know and love. Rosemarie also loved everything outdoors. Some of her fondest memories where camping, fishing and riding horses in the mountains with family and friends. Rosemarie enjoyed watching old westerns and listening to Roy Rodgers and was most content riding her horses, and exploring new places with her dogs. Rosemarie is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen (Steve) McNulty of Milton GA; grandsons, Brandon (30), Andrew (24), Kyle (21); and granddaughter, Morgan F. McNulty (14); loving sister, Sandy Guaglianone of Carson City, NV. along with many cousins and great cousins throughout California. She also leaves behind two very special friends, Bonnie Wiley of Stockton, CA, Pam Carpenter of Les Cruces, NM, along with life long friends, neighbors and co-workers. She would not want anyone to be sad, because she knew she would be greeted in heaven by many loved ones with open arms, including her father and mother Frank & Kathleen, her grandson Addison James McNulty and her very special childhood friend Sharon North. "If Roses Grow in Heaven" If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, located at 2330 Cemeter Ln, Stockton, CA 95205. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020