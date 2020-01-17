|
Rosemarie Hall Basi 1979 - 2020 Rosemarie Hall Basi was gifted into this world May 1979. She passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of January 13, 2020. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Bonifacio and Catalina Asistin; Aunt, Bernadette Verador; and beloved nephew, Liam Drake Hall. Rosemarie leaves behind her beautiful family including husband, Hardip Basi; daughters, Hannah, Reese and Madison; mother and father, Daniel and Perla Hall; father and mother- in-law, Sohanjit and Resham Basi; brother, William Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Brad Gabaldon; sister- in-laws, Sundip and Perdip Basi; brother in-law and sister in-law, Dal and Sunita Bhardwaj Basi. Rosemarie's love has no limits as she loved all of her nieces, nephews and cousins with beautiful enthusiasm. She leaves behind Heavenly, Cole, Kalista, Emery and many others. Please remember Rosemarie with her quote, "I was given a second chance at life and I used it to its full potential. Don't wait for your second chancego out and LIVE!!" Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1PM - 8PM; Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 10AM. Both events to take place in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi. Reception to follow at Elegent Banquet, Lodi.
Published in The Record on Jan. 17, 2020