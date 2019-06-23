|
Rosemarie Loretta McGuire
January 24, 1964 - June 15, 2019
On June 15, 2019, Rosemarie McGuire passed away peacefully at her home at age 55 with her family by her side. A life-long resident of Stockton, she was born on January 24, 1964 to her dear parents Pete and Marie Morelli. Rosemarie is
survived by her husband and the love of her life, Jim McGuire, whom she met at San Joaquin Delta College. In June 2019, they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. She will also be dearly missed by her brother Peter Morelli (Cindy) and sister Joanne Leach (Chris); devoted nephews Matthew Morelli
(Jennie) and Daniel Morelli;
devoted nieces Christiana Leach and Alexandra Leach; grandnephew Lucca; brother-in-law Pat McGuire and in-laws Jan and Charles Schuh.
Rosemarie attended Annunciation Grammar School, St. Mary's High School, San Joaquin Delta College and the University of the Pacific, where she graduated with an accounting degree. She was an owner and general manager of Morelli Properties, a company her parents founded. Rosemarie managed Morelli Properties for over 20 years with so much kindness and thoughtfulness for many individuals.
She was a wonderful cook. Jim and Rosemarie loved to travel especially to Hawaii. They attended many concerts together along with their favorite hobby of walking especially the "Bridge to Bridge" in San Francisco. Another of Rosemarie's favorite hobbies was to collect new kitchen gadgets and she was an avid 49'ers Fan. Her faith in the Catholic Church was a constant support for her.
Rosemarie was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in 2018 and she handled her illness with dignity, courage and with great faith in God.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM at the Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street, Stockton, CA 95203.
The Family requests that Memorials be made to the St. Mary's High School Morelli Family Scholarship or the at .
Published in The Record from June 23 to June 24, 2019