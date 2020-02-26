|
Rosemary D. Beckwith March 8, 1931 - February 19, 2020 Rosemary D. Beckwith passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Tozi (Gary); grandchildren, Marla Ware (William), Matthew Tozi (Meredith) and Jennafer Tozi (Gary Knowels); great-grandchildren, Joseph and Lucy Ware, Olivia and Margaux Tozi; daughter-in-law, Soly Beckwith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Z. Beckwith and son, Kenneth J. Beckwith. Rosemary was born in Seattle, WA on March 8, 1931. She met Ken in Seattle and they were married in October 1954. She relocated to Stockton with Ken after they were married, and together they raised their two children. Throughout her life she was actively involved in her community and church. In the mid 1950's she began working for Thomas E. Connolly, Jr. in the Insurance industry. In 1971, Rosemary Beckwith and Beverly Hightower opened their own insurance agency, Beckwith-Hightower Insurance Services, Inc. In addition to co-owning a successful business for many years, she also served as the President of the Stockton Association of Life Underwriters beginning in 1982 and was also a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Achievement Award. A special thanks to all who visited and helped care for her in her final days. Services will be held on February 27, 2020 at St. Michael's Church, 5882 N. Ashley Ln., Stockton, CA. Viewing at 10:00am followed by Mass at 11:00am. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2020