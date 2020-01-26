|
Rosenda Perez Guerrero Jan. 5, 1940 - Jan. 14, 2020 Rosenda Perez Guerrero passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 80. She is preceded in her death by her husband, Ralph and parents. She is survived by her brothers, sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born on January 5, 1940 in Mexico D.F. Rosenda enjoyed cooking and going to the casino. Her homemade tortillas will be missed. Viewing will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2-6pm with a Rosary to follow at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. George's Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020