Rosetta Sue Bachand July 26, 1946 - February 1, 2020 Born on July 26, 1946, Rosetta "Rosie" Bachand passed on February 1, 2020. Rosie was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in El Cerrito, CA, and lived for the past 45 years in Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County, most of that time living in Stockton. A graduate of Anna Head High School in Berkeley, Rosie went on to become an RN in the mid seventies, before continuing her education and becoming a Nurse Practitioner. In this capacity she spent a number of years working for Planned Parenthood in Sacramento. In 2002 she married Jene Rong, the love of her life. Together, they traveled to Europe and Alaska, and spent countless hours simply enjoying each other's company. For some, having a loving husband and working in the health field, helping others on a daily basis would be enough, but not for our Rosie. It was in her DNA to do more. Rosie was determined to make this world a better place, particularly for those who were less fortunate, and for those who battled addiction issues. Many RN and NP students were fortunate to learn from Rosie, and they continue her legacy of caring today. Rosie stayed involved, for over 30 years, through Central United Methodist Church of Stockton. With United Methodist Women, Rosie helped to start and support recovery programs not just in the Central Valley, but as far away as Kentucky. Additionally, Rosie was a member of the League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County for over 40 years. With the League, Rosie was involved on quite a number of projects, from health related issues to getting students more involved in our electoral process. Rosie is survived by her husband, Jene Rong, his children, Jonathan and Marianne, and her cousin Sam Frankel, his wife Mary Lou and their sons, Jessi and Ruben. There will be a Celebration of Rosie's Life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:30PM, at Central United Methodist Church, 3700 Pacific Avenue. If you feel so moved, we know that Rosie would appreciate you making a donation to either Planned Parenthood, or the League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County.
Published in The Record on Feb. 16, 2020