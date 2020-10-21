1/
Rosie Lee Dickens
Rosie Lee Dickens was born on August 22,1928 to Senolia Williams and Charles Thomas in Richland,Texas. She departed this life peacefully looking forward to being with her LORD on October 13, 2020 in Stockton,California. Rosie moved to California in 1949 where she worked on the Hayre's egg ranch in French Camp. She moved to Stockton in 1951 where she lived for almost sixty years on Odell Ave.Rosie was a devout Christian woman and a true servant of GOD.She served faithfully for over fifty years at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Stockton.Rosie loved to sing and used her devine talent in the choir. Rosie was also the director of Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed studying with the sisters of the mission. Rosie worked for over twenty-five years as a preschool teacher in Stockton Unified School District at Roosevelt Elementary. Rosie spent her last years at Fulton Gardens nursing home. She spent her days counseling and sharing the Word of GOD with staff and residents.Rosie love to sing,cook,sew, and crochet. She even got good making jewelry that she shared with others. Rosie leaves to celebration her wonderful life a nephew,Rev.Steven Mason of Stockton,sister-in-law ,Mrs. Florine Hubbard of Corsicana,Texas and a host nieces and nephews through out Texas.
Viewing will be Friday,October 23, 2020 at Stockton Funeral Home at 640 N.California Street from 10:00AM -2:00PM.A private commital will be done by the family.

Published in The Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
640 N California Street
Stockton, CA 95202
209-851-3694
