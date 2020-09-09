Roy Millar May 28, 1924 - August 22, 2020 On Sunday, August 22, 2020, Roy Millar, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of five, passed away at the age of 96. Roy was born on May 28, 1924 in Antioch, CA to Pedro "Pete" Alcala Millar and Eluteria Espinoza. He was one of thirteen children. By the age of 17 he had built 7 houses and volunteered into the Army. A WWII Veteran who fought on serval islands in the Pacific, to include the battles for Leyte and the Guadalcanal. He worked for over 20 years as an Appraiser in the Tax Assessor Office for San Joaquin County. On March 31, 1963 he married Gloria Joan Ciccone. They raised two sons, Robert and Randall who then delivered upon them 5 grandsons. Roy was a member of the Sister City Association, had a passion for photography, and considered a world traveler. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his countless stories accumulated over decades of experience. He endured many hardships early in his life, yet still dedicated himself to success. His ambition ensured his successors would have a foundation with which to build themselves upon. He was a man who did not understand what it meant to rest as he always had his eyes fixed on the next bit of knowledge to learn, project to do, or place to see. And now his legacy will live on in the stories he once told, now recounted by his sons and grandsons. Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm, Cherokee Memorial Park (Garden of Grace), 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store